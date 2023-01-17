 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Porte City Union dodges a bullet in win over Fairbank Wapsie Valley 36-28

La Porte City Union walked the high-wire before edging Fairbank Wapsie Valley 36-28 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 17.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and La Porte City Union squared off with January 17, 2022 at La Porte City Union High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Dike-New Hartford and La Porte City Union took on Ackley AGWSR on January 10 at Ackley AGWSR High School. For results, click here.

