Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but La Porte City Union still prevailed 61-51 against Oelwein in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 31, La Porte City Union faced off against Jesup . For results, click here. Oelwein took on Vinton-Shellsburg on February 2 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

