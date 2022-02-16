Knutson leads Cedar Falls passed Cedar Rapids-Jefferson, advances to semifinals

The Cedar Falls girls basketball team beat Cedar Rapids-Jefferson, 62-44, Wednesday night.

The 18-point win did not come easily for the Tigers as the J-Hawks pushed the pace offensively and employed an aggressive full court defense.

In the first quarter, the J-Hawks looked primed for the upset as neither team could separate itself. The Tigers led by one, 16-15, after the first eight minutes of action.

Senior guard Sydney Remmert powered the Tigers offensively with 12 points in the quarter.

Both teams continued going back and forth in the second quarter. However, what had previously been a track meet gave way to a slower more methodical approach for both teams.

Focused on execution and ball movement, Cedar Rapids-Jefferson controlled the clock with numerous long, drawn out possessions.

Unable to push the pace, the Tigers slogged their way to a narrow 2-point lead at the half after a Morgan Linck layup in the waning moments of the quarter.

With the halftime score at 27-25, Cedar Rapids-Jefferson appeared primed for the upset.

The Tigers came out of the locker room determined to shut down the J-Hawks upset bid. A 10-2 scoring run to start the quarter put the Tigers in front for good.

Sophomore guard Grace Knutson dropped 13 points in the quarter to lead the scoring explosion for Cedar Falls.

Heading into the last eight minutes of action, Cedar Falls led 44-35.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers kept their foot on the pedal and outscored the J-Hawks 18-9 to grab an 18-point victory.

Tigers head coach Gregg Groen said what flipped the switch for his squad was its execution on the defensive end.

“It came down to defensive stops,” Groen said. “We had to get some defensive stops that we were not getting. When we get those…it makes it easier to extend our lead.”

Four Tigers turned in standout performances on the night. Leading the way offensively, Knutson scored 23 points on 9-for-16 shoooting (5-for-7 from three) and 9 rebounds.

Remmert added 16 points on 7-for-12 from the field.

Sarah Albaugh scored 8 points in the fourth quarter to finish the night with 11 points.

Freshman Mya Crawford showed immense hustle on defense. The 5-foot-8-inch guard grabbed 13 rebounds and 3 steals while added 8 points in the contest.

The Tigers hit the road for their next contest against Iowa City West. That game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

