Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Keosauqua Van Buren nipped Letts Louisa-Muscatine 44-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 31, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against Packwood Pekin. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.