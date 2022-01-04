 Skip to main content
Just a bit better; Wellman Mid-Prairie slips past Wilton 43-38

Wellman Mid-Prairie found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Wilton 43-38 in Iowa girls basketball on January 4.

Wellman Mid-Prairie's offense moved to a 19-14 lead over Wilton at halftime.

Wellman Mid-Prairie matched Wilton's offensive output 24-24 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

