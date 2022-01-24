Just a bit better; Wellman Mid-Prairie slips past West Liberty 40-38

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Wellman Mid-Prairie didn't mind, dispatching West Liberty 40-38 on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Tipton and West Liberty took on Durant on January 18 at West Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
