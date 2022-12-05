Just a bit better: New Sharon North Mahaska slips past Grundy Center 45-39

The cardiac kids of New Sharon North Mahaska unleashed every advantage to outlast Grundy Center 45-39 at Grundy Center High on December 5 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.