Just a bit better; New Hampton slips past Fairbank Wapsie Valley 48-44

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and New Hampton nabbed it to nudge past Fairbank Wapsie Valley 48-44 at New Hampton High on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley started on steady ground by forging a 10-6 lead over New Hampton at the end of the first quarter.

New Hampton's shooting moved to a 22-12 lead over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at the intermission.

The Chickasaws' influence showed as they carried a 48-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 13, New Hampton faced off against Waverly-Sr and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on La Porte City Union on January 17 at La Porte City Union High School. Click here for a recap

