Just a bit better; Cedar Rapids Xavier slips past Central DeWitt 62-55

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cedar Rapids Xavier passed in a 62-55 victory at Central DeWitt's expense in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on March 1.
The first quarter gave the Saints a 19-14 lead over the Sabers.
The Saints' shooting jumped to a 34-29 lead over the Sabers at halftime.
Cedar Rapids Xavier's position showed as it carried a 48-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
Cedar Rapids Xavier closed out the win by holding serve in a 14-14 final period.
In recent action on February 22, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Keokuk and Central DeWitt took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on February 22 at Central DeWitt High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.