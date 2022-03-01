 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Just a bit better; Cedar Rapids Xavier slips past Central DeWitt 62-55

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cedar Rapids Xavier passed in a 62-55 victory at Central DeWitt's expense in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on March 1.

The first quarter gave the Saints a 19-14 lead over the Sabers.

The Saints' shooting jumped to a 34-29 lead over the Sabers at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier's position showed as it carried a 48-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cedar Rapids Xavier closed out the win by holding serve in a 14-14 final period.

