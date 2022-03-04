 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnston turns out the lights on Waterloo West 51-31

Johnston controlled the action to earn a strong 51-31 win against Waterloo West on March 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Johnston opened with a 15-8 advantage over Waterloo West through the first quarter.

The Dragons' shooting darted to a 24-20 lead over the Wahawks at halftime.

