Johnston turns out the lights on Waterloo West 51-31

Johnston controlled the action to earn a strong 51-31 win against Waterloo West on March 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Johnston opened with a 15-8 advantage over Waterloo West through the first quarter.
The Dragons' shooting darted to a 24-20 lead over the Wahawks at halftime.
