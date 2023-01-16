 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnston triggers avalanche over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 85-47

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Johnston put away Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 85-47 at Cedar Rapids Cr Jefferson on January 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Johnston opened with a 28-8 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Dragons' shooting struck in front for a 50-18 lead over the J-Hawks at the half.

Johnston jumped to a 69-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-11 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on January 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Marshalltown. For results, click here.

