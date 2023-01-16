Johnston triggers avalanche over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 85-47

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Johnston put away Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 85-47 at Cedar Rapids Cr Jefferson on January 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Johnston opened with a 28-8 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Dragons' shooting struck in front for a 50-18 lead over the J-Hawks at the half.

Johnston jumped to a 69-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-11 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.