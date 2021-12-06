Johnston routs Cedar Rapids Prairie 71-26

Johnston showered the scoreboard with points to drown Cedar Rapids Prairie 71-26 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.

Johnston pulled ahead in front of Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons fought to a 37-13 intermission margin at the Hawks' expense.

Johnston jumped on top over Cedar Rapids Prairie when the fourth quarter began 53-22.

