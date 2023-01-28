 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jetstream: Waukee's early advantage leaves Cedar Rapids CR Washington in its wake 80-31

  • 0

Waukee controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 80-31 victory over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in Iowa girls basketball action on January 28.

Recently on January 20, Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News