Jetstream: Central DeWitt's quick edge makes the difference against Eldridge North Scott 73-36

Central DeWitt took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Eldridge North Scott 73-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport Assumption and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport Central on February 1 at Eldridge North Scott High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Central DeWitt a 26-3 lead over Eldridge North Scott.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.