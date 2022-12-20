Jetstream: Cedar Rapids Xavier's early advantage leaves Cedar Rapids CR Washington in its wake 70-18

Fast and furious, Cedar Rapids Xavier took charge from the start to knock back Cedar Rapids CR Washington and eventually earn a 70-18 decision on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Washington played in a 51-49 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on West Des Moines Valley on December 13 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.
