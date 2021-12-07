Jesup's convoy passes Sumner-Fred 60-48

Playing with a winning hand, Jesup trumped Sumner-Fred 60-48 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Jesup faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Sumner-Fred took on Ackley AGWSR on December 2 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For more, click here.
