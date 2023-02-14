Alburnett was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Jesup prevailed 64-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 2, Alburnett faced off against Wilton . Click here for a recap. Jesup took on Waterloo Columbus on February 6 at Jesup High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.