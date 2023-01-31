Jesup unloads on La Porte City Union 62-29

Jesup dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-29 win over La Porte City Union on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Jesup and La Porte City Union played in a 55-21 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, La Porte City Union faced off against Eldora South Hardin . For results, click here. Jesup took on Le Grand East Marshall on January 24 at Jesup High School. Click here for a recap.

