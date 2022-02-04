Jesup takes a toll on Fairbank Wapsie Valley 49-32

Jesup notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Fairbank Wapsie Valley 49-32 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High on February 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The J-Hawks opened a towering 28-7 gap over the Warriors at the half.
In recent action on January 28, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Jesup took on Oelwein on January 28 at Jesup High School. For more, click here.
