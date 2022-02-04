Jesup takes a toll on Fairbank Wapsie Valley 49-32

Jesup notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Fairbank Wapsie Valley 49-32 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High on February 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.