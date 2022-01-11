Jesup paints near-perfect picture in win over Hudson 48-28

Jesup left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Hudson 48-28 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 11.
In recent action on January 6, Jesup faced off against Charles City and Hudson took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 4 at Hudson High School. For more, click here.
