Jesup overcomes double digit deficit to down Wapsie Valley 74-68

The Jesup J-Hawks ended Thursday night with a 74-68 win over the Wapsie Valley Warriors. However, they were down 15-points in the second quarter, didn't make a field goal until 2:45 remained in the opening period and were outrebounded throughout the night.

So how did they pull it off? Amanda Treptow and Peyton Bose, that's how.

Treptow was seemingly everywhere at every turn as she put up 26 points. Bose caught fire in the second half as she ended the evening with 18 points, including the go-ahead three late in the third quarter to give Jesup their first lead of the game. It also put the J-Hawks up for good as they never trailed the rest of the way.

Getting there, however, took some doing.

Jesup (14-3, 5-0) initially fell behind 15-4 with all of those points coming off of free throws. It wasn't until Laney Pilcher's three-pointer over five minutes into the game that Jesup got their first shot from the field. Jesup fell behind 19-9 before they managed a putback shot from Olivia Nesbit and a pair of foul shots from Treptow to cut it to single digits. Wapsie Valley sunk a near half-court three-point buzzer beater to give them a 22-11 advantage heading into the second.

"After the first quarter we just talked about making sure we continued to play hard since I thought our energy was a little low to get started," said head coach Jordan Conrad. "I thought we started a little slow, but we kept talking about if we picked the energy up than good things were going to happen."

After the Warriors scored the first four points of the second to go up by 15, Jesup went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to single digits again. Pilcher went to the bench with her third foul and the teams began to trade baskets until Wapsie led 38-28 with a minute to go. Jesup closed the half on a 7-2 run in the final minute to seize momentum, but they still trailed 40-35.

While Jesup continued to fight in the third quarter, Wapsie seemed to have an answer for everything that was thrown at them for much of the period. The Warriors held a 52-47 lead when Treptow and Bose put their super hero capes on.

Bose went to the line with less than a minute to go in the third, made her first free throw, missed her second, got her own rebound and tossed it out to Treptow who made a floater to cut it to just 52-50. On the ensuing inbound pass, Bose got the steal and after the ball exchanged hands a few times Bose got it again on the left wing. With 10.8 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Bose's shot went in and gave the J-Hawks a 53-52 lead as the Jesup fan section went wild.

Jesup scored the first six points of the final period to go up 59-52, giving them a 12-0 run dating back to the final minute of the third. The foul trouble continued for the J-Hawks, however, and Wapsie made their free throws often enough to get within 62-60 and later 67-64 with just 2:13 to go. Another spectacular three-pointer by Bose made it 70-64 Jesup with 1:52 remaining, Jesup made their free throws down the stretch and the Warriors couldn't come back as the J-Hawks remained undefeated in conference play.

Pilcher scored 13 points and picked up 4 steals despite having to sit out long stretches with foul trouble. Jacie Lange (seven points) and Adrianna Boulden (six points) also made key plays throughout the night.

Jesup will host Oelwein Friday evening.

