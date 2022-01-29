Jesup girls still riding high as postseason approaches

The Jesup J-Hawks are used to success. They've finished with single digit losses in four of the past five seasons and this year will make it five of the last six. While the postseason has yet to go the way they'd like, they're hoping this will be the season that changes.

Jesup, the 8th ranked team in 2A girls basketball, are sitting at 15-3 overall and 6-0 in the Iowa Cedar East. The J-Hawks' only losses this season have come to defending state champions Dike-New Hartford (No. 1 in 2A), Denver (No. 2 in 2A) and Aplington-Parkersburg (No. 12 in 2A). That's all to say that the J-Hawks have only lost to very, very good teams so far.

More importantly, though, is that when they win, they win big.

Jesup bounced back to beat Aplington-Parkersburg by five when the two faced off a second time and they edged Sumner-Fredericksburg 63-60. Add in the J-Hawks six-point comeback win over Wapsie Valley on Thursday, and those are the only single-digit wins for Jesup all year. The other 12 have come by 12 points or greater.

After the 74-68 win over Wapsie Valley on Thursday in which the J-Hawks came back from 15-down, however, head coach Jordan Conrad pointed out that it's winning the close games that can truly teach a team what they're made of.

"This is a resilient group," he said. "They've shown that throughout the year when they've gotten down at times and battled back. I think some of our pressure just continues to wear on teams. It's not been common this year, but there's been a few times that we've had to make a fourth quarter comeback and we've been able to make runs in the fourth. We didn't get turnovers early (against the Warriors), but we were able to as the game went on just because we kept our pressure up and that wears on teams."

Offensively, it's primarily been a two girl show this year. Amanda Treptow (17 points per game, 3.8 steals per game) and Laney Pilcher (16 ppg, 4.2 spg, 8.2 rebounds per game) have been the heart and soul of the team overall. Thursday's game showed that it truly is a team effort, however, as Pilcher battled foul trouble throughout the night. In her absence, freshman Peyton Bose stepped up big time with an 18-point effort, including the go-ahead three-pointer late in the third quarter that put the J-Hawks in front for good.

"Amanda Treptow is a really good player," Conrad said. "I don't know what she had tonight for us (26 points). We rely on her a lot and she does some good things for us. She attacks really well and can score on all three levels. She picks up the energy for us on defense and sets the tone there. We rely on her a lot."

Conrad also credited the underclassmen for stepping up on the evening as multiple starters joined Pilcher in battling foul trouble.

The key for Jesup will once again come down to what they do in the postseason. The J-Hawks have never won a state championship in girls basketball and were bounced in their first regional game last year. Needless to say, they'll be looking to improve upon that result this year.

As we inch closer and closer to the "next" season, Conrad is pleased with the progress that Jesup has made throughout the season.

"I feel really good with where things are at this season," he said. "Having a couple of games like (Thursday's comeback) going into postseason I think is really good for us. We should be just that much more confident that we're able to find ways to win games."

