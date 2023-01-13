Jesup flies high over Fairbank Wapsie Valley 62-29

Jesup lit up the scoreboard on January 13 to propel past Fairbank Wapsie Valley for a 62-29 victory at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action
Jesup opened with a 23-9 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the first quarter.
The J-Hawks registered a 42-18 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.
Jesup stormed to a 56-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 62-29.
Last season, Jesup and Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared off with February 4, 2022 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School last season. For more, click here.
