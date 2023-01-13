Jesup flies high over Fairbank Wapsie Valley 62-29

Jesup lit up the scoreboard on January 13 to propel past Fairbank Wapsie Valley for a 62-29 victory at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action

Jesup opened with a 23-9 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the first quarter.

The J-Hawks registered a 42-18 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Jesup stormed to a 56-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 62-29.

