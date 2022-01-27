 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jesup edges Fairbank Wapsie Valley in tough test 74-68

Jesup posted a tight 74-68 win over Fairbank Wapsie Valley during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 18, Jesup faced off against Sumner-Fred and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Sumner-Fred on January 21 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For more, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for the Warriors, who began with a 11-2 edge over the J-Hawks through the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors came from behind to grab the advantage 40-35 at intermission over the J-Hawks.

Jesup broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 53-52 lead over Fairbank Wapsie Valley.

There was no room for doubt as the J-Hawks added to their advantage with a 21-16 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

