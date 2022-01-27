Jesup edges Fairbank Wapsie Valley in tough test 74-68

Jesup posted a tight 74-68 win over Fairbank Wapsie Valley during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 18, Jesup faced off against Sumner-Fred and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Sumner-Fred on January 21 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For more, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for the Warriors, who began with a 11-2 edge over the J-Hawks through the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors came from behind to grab the advantage 40-35 at intermission over the J-Hawks.
Jesup broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 53-52 lead over Fairbank Wapsie Valley.
There was no room for doubt as the J-Hawks added to their advantage with a 21-16 margin in the closing period.
