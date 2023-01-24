Jesup drums Le Grand East Marshall with resounding beat 70-35

Jesup gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Le Grand East Marshall 70-35 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Jesup and Le Grand East Marshall faced off on January 25, 2022 at Le Grand East Marshall High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Jesup faced off against Sumner-Fred and Le Grand East Marshall took on Conrad BCLUW on January 19 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For more, click here.
