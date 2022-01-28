Jesup delivers smashing punch early to dump Oelwein 60-23

Jesup dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 60-23 victory over Oelwein in Iowa girls basketball action on January 28.
In recent action on January 18, Jesup faced off against Sumner-Fred and Oelwein took on West Union NFV on January 20 at West Union North Fayette Valley High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.