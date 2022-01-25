Jesup controls the action and Le Grand East Marshall in affair 65-25

Jesup offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Le Grand East Marshall with an all-around effort during this 65-25 victory at Le Grand East Marshall High on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Grundy Center and Jesup took on Sumner-Fred on January 18 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
