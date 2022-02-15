Jesup beats Columbus Catholic in quarterfinals, 58-31

The Jesup girls varsity basketball team had little trouble putting away Columbus Catholic Tuesday night, walking away with a 58-31 win.

On Tuesday night, the J-Hawks met the Sailors for the second time this year, having previously played them in the last game of the regular season. According to Jesup head coach Jordan Conrad, this gave them time to scout and go over video and gave them time to prepare. Despite the one-sided win, he says he was impressed by Columbus Catholic.

“I was expecting exactly what we got from them, they had a little bit different game plan tonight then when we played them previously,” Conrad said. “They did a good job trying to be patient early with stuff and limit possessions. And then they did a really good job of playing hard today, they come to the boards really hard and didn’t make it easy for us to end possessions.”

The game started with a basket from Jesup junior forward Laney Pilcher, followed up by a basket from sophomore forward Morgan Bradley of Columbus Catholic. It was the only time the game would be tied. From there, Jesup pulled away, ending the first quarter up 16-5 and the first half up 31-14 with the help of a buzzer-beating three-pointer by senior guard Alexis Larson.

The second half continued to see dominance on the part of the J-Hawks despite aggressive defense by the Sailors, resulting in Jesup pulling away in the third quarter. They led 49-22 entering the fourth and 58-31 at the end of it.

With this win, the J-Hawks have taken the Region 5 quarterfinal and will play Bellevue High on Friday. But for now, the J-Hawks are resting up and celebrating before they prepare for the next game.

“We’re really happy with this one,” Conrad said. “The girls did a really good job of coming out and competing, making sure we were aggressive early. We did a really great job of sharing the basketball, I thought, mixing it up with who was attacking, who was scoring for us. Everybody pitched in in the offense.”

Pilcher was the highest scoring player with 20 points, followed by Larson with 13.

