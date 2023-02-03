With little to no wiggle room, Jesup nosed past Fairbank Wapsie Valley 56-54 in Iowa girls basketball on February 3.

The first quarter gave Jesup a 13-6 lead over Fairbank Wapsie Valley.

The J-Hawks' shooting jumped in front for a 22-14 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley showed its spirit while rallying to within 34-30 in the third quarter.

The Warriors tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 24-22 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

The last time Jesup and Fairbank Wapsie Valley played in a 49-32 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Jesup faced off against Le Grand East Marshall . Click here for a recap. Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Aplington-Parkersburg on January 27 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.