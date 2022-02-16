Jesup advances to play Bellevue in semifinals

The Region 5 quarterfinals have come to an end for varsity girls and Jesup High will host Bellevue in the semifinal round.

On Tuesday night, Bellevue won handily against the Alburnett Comets 70-41. At around the same time, the J-Hawks were earning their own decisive win over Columbus Catholic with a final score of 58-31.

“Once we figure it out, we’ll watch some more film and start looking at them a little more in-depth and (learn) a little bit more about both of them,” said Jesup head coach Jordan Conrad, before discovering who their opponent would be. “Both of them play hard, we’ll have our hands full with both of them. But yeah, we’re really happy with this one.”

The decision was never in doubt for Jesup with the Sailors managing to tie the game only once at 2-2 in the first quarter. The strong offensive showing from junior Laney Pilcher was a major contributing factor in their win as she brought in 20 points for the J-Hawks. Not far behind was senior guard Alexis Larson, whose three three-pointers in the first half and 13 total points helped Jesup maintain dominance in the face of what proved to be a formidable Columbus Catholic defense.

“I knew I had to make sure I caught and shot right away because I knew they were going to be up in my face,” Larson said. “So I had to be quick with my decisions, and I knew that coming into this game.”

The game also marks the end of Columbus Catholic’s run in both boys and girls varsity. On Monday night, Columbus Catholic’s boys team fell to Union Community High School in La Porte City after the Sailors mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to bring the game within three points of a tie with just over a minute left to play. However, a set of costly fouls gave Union the opportunity to put the lead out of reach with free throws, ending it at 45-37.

As for Jesup’s next game against Bellevue, they’ll be going up against a good set of players with a high volume of shooting. That includes senior Mariah Huenke, who has brought 349 points in for the Comets on the season, and junior Ka’Lynn DeShaw, who has scored 273. But Conrad says he is already making adjustments and the girls will be ready for Bellevue on Thursday.

“Hopefully we do a lot of the same,” Conrad said. “Hopefully, we continue to make some shots. I think the only, maybe adjustment would be just making sure we’re locked in on the defensive end on sets that we know are coming and making sure we know how to defend ourselves.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0