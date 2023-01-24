Jackson Junction Turkey Valley dances past Maynard West Central 47-28

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Maynard West Central 47-28 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Jackson Junction Turkey Valley and Maynard West Central played in a 52-30 game on December 17, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Jackson Junction Turkey Valley faced off against Tripoli and Maynard West Central took on Central Elkader on January 17 at Maynard West Central High School. For more, click here.
