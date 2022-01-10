Iowa Falls-Alden severs Charles City's hopes 56-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Iowa Falls-Alden spurred past Charles City 56-42 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 10.

The Cadets darted in front of the Comets 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

Iowa Falls-Alden opened a thin 30-19 gap over Charles City at the half.

Iowa Falls-Alden moved ahead of Charles City 39-25 as the fourth quarter started.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 56-42 fourth-quarter tie.

