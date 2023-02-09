Iowa City West tipped and eventually toppled Cedar Rapids CR Washington 56-42 on February 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids CR Washington played in a 47-46 game on December 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie . Click here for a recap. Iowa City West took on North Liberty on February 3 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.

