Iowa City West topples Cedar Rapids Xavier 47-41

Iowa City West edged Cedar Rapids Xavier in a close 47-41 encounter in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 22, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Iowa City and Iowa City West took on Cedar Falls on January 15 at Cedar Falls High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.