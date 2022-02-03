Iowa City West squeezes past Marion 37-29

Iowa City West poked just enough holes in Marion's defense to garner a taut 37-29 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on February 3.

The Trojans' shooting jumped to a 15-14 lead over the Wolves at the half.

Marion took the lead 20-18 to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 19-9 margin in the closing period.

