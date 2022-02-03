Iowa City West squeezes past Marion 37-29

Iowa City West poked just enough holes in Marion's defense to garner a taut 37-29 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on February 3.
In recent action on January 29, Marion faced off against Center Point CPU and Iowa City West took on Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk on January 29 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Trojans' shooting jumped to a 15-14 lead over the Wolves at the half.
Marion took the lead 20-18 to start the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 19-9 margin in the closing period.
