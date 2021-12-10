Iowa City West slips past North Liberty Liberty 56-53

Iowa City West broke on top and refused to fold in holding off North Liberty 56-53 in Iowa girls basketball on December 10.
The Lightning authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Trojans 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Iowa City West's offense moved to a 27-26 lead over North Liberty at the half.
The Trojans darted in front of the Lightning 42-35 to begin the fourth quarter.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Iowa City West had enough offense to deny North Liberty in the end.
In recent action on December 3, North Liberty faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Iowa City West took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on December 3 at Iowa City West High School.
