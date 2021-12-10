Iowa City West slips past North Liberty Liberty 56-53

Iowa City West broke on top and refused to fold in holding off North Liberty 56-53 in Iowa girls basketball on December 10.

The Lightning authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Trojans 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City West's offense moved to a 27-26 lead over North Liberty at the half.

The Trojans darted in front of the Lightning 42-35 to begin the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Iowa City West had enough offense to deny North Liberty in the end.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.