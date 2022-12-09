Iowa City West slides past North Liberty Liberty in fretful clash 42-40

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Iowa City West passed in a 42-40 victory at North Liberty Liberty's expense at North Liberty High on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

North Liberty showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-3 advantage over Iowa City West as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans' offense jumped in front for a 25-18 lead over the Lightning at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when North Liberty made it 32-28.

The Lightning fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Trojans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

