Iowa City West slides past North Liberty Liberty in fretful clash 42-40

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Iowa City West passed in a 42-40 victory at North Liberty Liberty's expense at North Liberty High on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
North Liberty showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-3 advantage over Iowa City West as the first quarter ended.
The Trojans' offense jumped in front for a 25-18 lead over the Lightning at halftime.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when North Liberty made it 32-28.
The Lightning fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Trojans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
