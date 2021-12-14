 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City West mows down Dubuque Wahlert 64-42

Iowa City West's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 64-42 win over Dubuque Wahlert in Iowa girls basketball action on December 14.

In recent action on December 7, Iowa City West faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on December 7 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For more, click here.

The Trojans' shooting breathed fire to a 33-14 lead over the Golden Eagles at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News