Iowa City West mows down Dubuque Wahlert 64-42

Iowa City West's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 64-42 win over Dubuque Wahlert in Iowa girls basketball action on December 14.

The Trojans' shooting breathed fire to a 33-14 lead over the Golden Eagles at the half.

