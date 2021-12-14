Iowa City West mows down Dubuque Wahlert 64-42

Iowa City West's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 64-42 win over Dubuque Wahlert in Iowa girls basketball action on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Iowa City West faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on December 7 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For more, click here.
The Trojans' shooting breathed fire to a 33-14 lead over the Golden Eagles at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.