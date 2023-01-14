Iowa City West hustles by Marion 66-48

Iowa City West had its hands full but finally brushed off Marion 66-48 on January 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Iowa City West and Marion played in a 37-29 game on February 3, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 8, Iowa City West faced off against Iowa City and Marion took on Vinton-Shellsburg on January 6 at Marion High School. For more, click here.
