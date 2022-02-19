Iowa City West hustles by Cedar Falls in victory 49-32

Iowa City West grabbed a 49-32 victory at the expense of Cedar Falls on February 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 11, Iowa City West faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Falls took on West Des Moines Dowling Catholic on February 12 at Cedar Falls High School. For more, click here.
Iowa City West made the first move by forging a 10-8 margin over Cedar Falls after the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Tigers controlled the pace, taking a 22-17 lead into halftime.
Iowa City West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-29 lead over Cedar Falls.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.