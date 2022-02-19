Iowa City West hustles by Cedar Falls in victory 49-32

Iowa City West grabbed a 49-32 victory at the expense of Cedar Falls on February 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Iowa City West made the first move by forging a 10-8 margin over Cedar Falls after the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Tigers controlled the pace, taking a 22-17 lead into halftime.

Iowa City West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-29 lead over Cedar Falls.

