Iowa City West earns stressful win over Epworth Western Dubuque 62-53

Iowa City West could finally catch its breath after a close call against Epworth Western Dubuque in a 62-53 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.

Last season, Iowa City West and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off with December 7, 2021 at Iowa City West High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy . For a full recap, click here. Iowa City West took on Waterloo West on January 24 at Iowa City West High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.