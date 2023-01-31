 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City West earns stressful win over Epworth Western Dubuque 62-53

Iowa City West could finally catch its breath after a close call against Epworth Western Dubuque in a 62-53 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.

Last season, Iowa City West and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off with December 7, 2021 at Iowa City West High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy . For a full recap, click here. Iowa City West took on Waterloo West on January 24 at Iowa City West High School. For more, click here.

