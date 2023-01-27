Iowa City West dispatches Iowa City 49-30

Iowa City West turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 49-30 win over Iowa City in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Iowa City West drew first blood by forging a 17-4 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.

The Little Hawks drew within 24-12 at the half.

Iowa City West thundered to a 37-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 12-9 points differential.

