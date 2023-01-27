 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City West dispatches Iowa City 49-30

Iowa City West turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 49-30 win over Iowa City in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Iowa City West drew first blood by forging a 17-4 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.

The Little Hawks drew within 24-12 at the half.

Iowa City West thundered to a 37-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 12-9 points differential.

The last time Iowa City and Iowa City West played in a 65-52 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Iowa City West faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Iowa City took on North Liberty on January 22 at Iowa City High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

