Iowa City West designs winning blueprint on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 63-52

Playing with a winning hand, Iowa City West trumped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 63-52 on February 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Trojans a 12-10 lead over the Cougars.

The Cougars constructed a bold start that built a 23-21 gap on the Trojans heading into the locker room.

Iowa City West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-39 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

