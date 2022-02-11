 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City West designs winning blueprint on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 63-52

Playing with a winning hand, Iowa City West trumped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 63-52 on February 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Trojans a 12-10 lead over the Cougars.

The Cougars constructed a bold start that built a 23-21 gap on the Trojans heading into the locker room.

Iowa City West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-39 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

In recent action on February 3, Iowa City West faced off against Marion and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on February 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.

