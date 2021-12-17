Iowa City takes a toll on Iowa City West 65-52

Iowa City collected a 65-52 victory over Iowa City West on December 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for Iowa City West, who began with a 20-17 edge over Iowa City through the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on December 10, Iowa City West faced off against North Liberty and Iowa City took on Waterloo West on December 10 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.
