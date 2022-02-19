Iowa City rides the comeback trail to dust Muscatine 71-33

Muscatine's fast start served as a wake-up call for Iowa City, which rallied for a 71-33 victory on Saturday in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 19.
Muscatine showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 33-31 advantage over Iowa City as the first quarter ended.
In recent action on February 4, Muscatine faced off against Central DeWitt and Iowa City took on Waukee Northwest on February 12 at Waukee Northwest High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
