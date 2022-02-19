 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City rides the comeback trail to dust Muscatine 71-33

Muscatine's fast start served as a wake-up call for Iowa City, which rallied for a 71-33 victory on Saturday in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 19.

Muscatine showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 33-31 advantage over Iowa City as the first quarter ended.

In recent action on February 4, Muscatine faced off against Central DeWitt and Iowa City took on Waukee Northwest on February 12 at Waukee Northwest High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

