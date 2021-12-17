Iowa City Regina takes down Goose Lake Northeast 65-38

Iowa City Regina dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 65-38 victory over Goose Lake Northeast during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 10, Iowa City Regina faced off against Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast took on Wilton on December 11 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For more, click here.
