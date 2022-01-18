 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City Regina tacks win on Wilton 74-53

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Iowa City Regina turned out the lights on Wilton 74-53 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 18.

In recent action on January 11, Iowa City Regina faced off against West Branch and Wilton took on West Liberty on January 11 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

