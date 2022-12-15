Iowa City Regina survives close clash with Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 48-44

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Iowa City Regina passed in a 48-44 victory at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's expense in Iowa girls basketball on December 15.
The last time Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Iowa City Regina played in a 53-50 game on December 6, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Iowa City Regina took on Wilton on December 9 at Wilton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
