 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City Regina survives close clash with Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 48-44

  • 0

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Iowa City Regina passed in a 48-44 victory at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's expense in Iowa girls basketball on December 15.

The last time Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Iowa City Regina played in a 53-50 game on December 6, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Iowa City Regina took on Wilton on December 9 at Wilton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News