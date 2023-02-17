Iowa City Regina's river of points eventually washed away Wilton in a 63-36 cavalcade in Iowa girls basketball on Feb. 17.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Wilton squared off with Jan. 18, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Iowa City Regina faced off against West Liberty . For more, click here. Wilton took on Durant on Feb. 7 at Wilton High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.