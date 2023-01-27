 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City Regina shuts off the power on West Branch 63-41

Iowa City Regina earned its community's accolades after a 63-41 win over West Branch in Iowa girls basketball action on January 27.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and West Branch faced off on February 18, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, West Branch faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Iowa City Regina took on Durant on January 20 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap.

